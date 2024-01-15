'She will head to the paddocks in the spring' - breeding date awaits Inverlochy after initiating Harry Davies double

Inverlochy has a date with the Darley breeding sheds after landing her third win of the winter in a competitive mile handicap with connections pondering another run beforehand.

The daughter of Oasis Dream got a dream run up the rail rounding the home turn under Harry Davies and held on gamely from a host of challengers headed by Landlordtothestars.

Inverlochy was showing her versatility as she had previously won at Newcastle and Chelmsford all-weather tracks in a very productive few months.

Joint-trainer Simon Crisford said: “We’re delighted that Inverlochy was able to make it three wins this winter from her last four runs. She’s very well bred and will head to the paddocks in the spring, but whether we give her another run beforehand we’ll see.”

Davies later doubled up when steering Biographer to a gutsy all-the-way win in the 6f novice stakes to get off the mark at the fifth attempt.

The jockey was teaming up with his old boss Andrew Balding for success on the 5-2 favourite, who held the late surge of Rosy Affair.

Plenty going on

The 5f handicap for three-year-olds had everything, including a loose horse, a horse that didn’t run but officially did, and a dead heat.

The prize for the five-runner race was shared by the Archie Watson-trained Our Melody and Stuart Williams-trained Sea Of Angels but only after second favourite Via Blanca had reared in the stalls at flagfall but was deemed a runner.

