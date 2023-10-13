'She was made for this track' - Matilda Picotte gives trainer Kieran Cotter his biggest win

Matilda Picotte has found the Rowley Mile a happy hunting ground in recent seasons and did so again when registering trainer Kieran Cotter's biggest career win in the Group 2 Challenge Stakes.

Oisin Murphy looked to be in a hurry to get to the airport to ride at Keeneland on Saturday when making all on the 2-1 chance to head a 1-2 for Irish trainers in the 7f contest.

Matilda Picotte, who was third in the 1,000 Guineas on the Rowley Mile in May, was "made for this track" according to Cotter, who was flanked by more than 15 members of the successful Matilda and Kilmichael Racing Partnership.

He said: "Fair play to Declan McDonogh, who rode her to win the Bosra Sham here last year, after which he said we wouldn't see the best of her until the end of her three-year-old career.

"There is only one way to ride her, but I was a bit worried she had gone off a bit quick but she keeps going. It's no good fighting her and she was made for this track."

The winner had two and three-quarter lengths in hand of Lord Massusus. As for the future, Cotter added: "There's the Breeders' Cup, but I would say that was unlikely. She's still in the sales, but after this there may be a rethink."

Inquisitively strikes

Kevin Philippart de Foy registered his first win on the Rowley Mile in memorable fashion when Inquisitively gave him a first Group winner in the Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes.

Champion jockey William Buick made the most of his draw in stall one close to the far rail on the 100-30 chance who made all to hold the late thrust of Rosario, who can be marked up as he came out of stall 14.

De Foy said: "It's great to make my first winner at the track a Group 3 winner. I've not had the horse long as he was originally sold to go to Hong Kong, but I asked the owners if I could run him at York and duly won."

He added: "We were worried about the soft ground, but it was the first race and I think it was quicker over on the far rail. We could look at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf if she comes out of this race in good fashion as he would like the fast track, and the likely fast ground over there may well suit him."

Paddy Power gave Inquisitively an opening show of 8-1 for the Juvenile Turf Sprint at the Breeders' Cup on November 3.

Inquisitively and William Buick go clear in the Cornwallis Stakes at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker

Dance has right moves

Dance Sequence earned quotes of 16-1 for next year's Qipco 1,000 Guineas with a last-gasp success over Skellet in the Group 3 Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes.

After a season that has not reached anywhere near the highs of previous campaigns, trainer Charlie Appleby said he would allow himself to dream of big races next spring with Dance Sequence after she took her record to two wins from as many starts under William Buick.

He said: “She’s a filly we’ve always held in high regard. She learned a lot when she won at Newmarket first time and William rates her very highly.

“She’s a big, scopey filly and we had this race as a target after that win first time, so we gave her the time and I think we’ll put her away now.

“It’s no secret that we’re in a rebuilding process and horses like her are not easy to find. We can dream about running her in a Guineas trial next year.”

Ryan Moore, who rode Skellet, was suspended for five days for careless riding.

