Reportstoday
14:25 Newmarket

'She was always going to pick up the leader' - Stay Alert denies Running Lion despite runner-up hitting 1.01 in running

Running Lion (grey) went around three lengths clear in the Dahlia Stakes but was eventually reeled in by Stay Alert (left)
Running Lion (grey) went around three lengths clear in the Dahlia Stakes but was eventually reeled in by Stay Alert (left)Credit: Racing TV
Play6 ran
14:25 Newmarket1m 1f Flat, Group 2
Distance: 1m 1fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Stay Alert
    5/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Running Lion
    fav6/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Caernarfon
    7/1

Running Lion was mown down in the closing stages of the Group 2 William Hill Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket by Stay Alert despite trading at 1.01, the lowest price possible, on the Betfair Exchange during the race.

Sent off the 6-4 favourite, Running Lion travelled strongly on the pace before kicking clear on the run into the Dip under jockey Oisin Murphy. There was £2,800 matched on the market leader at 1.01, however, the grey filly wandered around in the closing stages before faltering on the run to the line.

Stay Alert, trained by Hughie Morrison and ridden by David Egan, picked up strongly as the horses made their way towards the finish and crossed the line three and a half lengths in front of Running Lion.

Stay Alert beats Running Lion in the Dahlia Stakes
Stay Alert beats Running Lion in the Dahlia StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker

Morrison said: “We looked after her as a youngster and didn’t run her on fast ground too often. But she’s always had a serious engine and she’s from a family that stays as well.

“David said he was always going to pick up the leader but he didn’t want to go after her going into the Dip. I had said to him before the race that if he was still in contention as they hit the rising ground then he would win.”

Having secured a Group 2 victory, Stay Alert is set to challenge in Group 1 races this year with Morrison believing the five-year-old has untapped potential.

“The obvious race to run in is the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh in which she was a very unlucky second last year. We’ll probably enter her in the Eclipse and races like that.”

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor

Published on 5 May 2024inReports

Last updated 15:19, 5 May 2024

