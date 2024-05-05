'She was always going to pick up the leader' - Stay Alert denies Running Lion despite runner-up hitting 1.01 in running

Running Lion was mown down in the closing stages of the Group 2 William Hill Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket by Stay Alert despite trading at 1.01, the lowest price possible, on the Betfair Exchange during the race.

Sent off the 6-4 favourite, Running Lion travelled strongly on the pace before kicking clear on the run into the Dip under jockey Oisin Murphy. There was £2,800 matched on the market leader at 1.01, however, the grey filly wandered around in the closing stages before faltering on the run to the line.

Stay Alert, trained by Hughie Morrison and ridden by David Egan, picked up strongly as the horses made their way towards the finish and crossed the line three and a half lengths in front of Running Lion.

Stay Alert beats Running Lion in the Dahlia Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Morrison said: “We looked after her as a youngster and didn’t run her on fast ground too often. But she’s always had a serious engine and she’s from a family that stays as well.

“David said he was always going to pick up the leader but he didn’t want to go after her going into the Dip. I had said to him before the race that if he was still in contention as they hit the rising ground then he would win.”

Having secured a Group 2 victory, Stay Alert is set to challenge in Group 1 races this year with Morrison believing the five-year-old has untapped potential.

“The obvious race to run in is the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh in which she was a very unlucky second last year. We’ll probably enter her in the Eclipse and races like that.”

Read more . . .

Electric Notable Speech leaves rivals toiling in 2,000 Guineas to put smile back on Charlie Appleby's face

Kenny McPeek completes Oaks-Derby double as Mystik Dan wins Kentucky Derby in three-horse photo thriller

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.