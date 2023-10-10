'She took a bit of pulling up' - Andrew Balding's Warda Jemila looks smart prospect after novice success

Warda Jamila is bred to be smart and looks a nice prospect for next year following a dominant victory in the mile fillies’ novice.

The Andrew Balding-trained juvenile was a 120,000gns Book 2 buy for Sultan Ali last year and is a daughter of Coventry Stakes scorer Calyx and a half-sister to Lonsdale Cup winner Coltrane.

She showed plenty of improvement from her debut fourth at this track, staying on strongly under Jason Watson for a two-and-three-quarter-length success from the well-backed debutante Beatrice Shilling, and the rider feels she has a bright future.

Watson said: “She has a great mind and it will be interesting to see where she ends up distance-wise given her breeding. She's a nice type for next year.

“Andrew was very confident she had come on for her debut, and she did it nicely. She took a bit of pulling up.”

All smiles

Winners are grinners and that was certainly the case for John Perkins, who travelled from the Wirral to see Rambuso Creek land the 5f handicap.

The Kevin Ryan-trained sprinter scored by a length under Tom Eaves on his first start since a second wind operation, and was cheered home by a healthy crowd of owners from Hambleton Racing.

Perkins said: “I'm buzzing – that was just great. Rambuso Creek has had his problems, but it’s brilliant for him to get back to winning ways. The feeling of a winner is fabulous, and Hambleton are excellent to be involved with.”

Beraz delivers

Another satisfied syndicate was the Owners Group, who celebrated feature-race success with the Julie Camacho-trained Beraz in the 1m2f handicap.

The winning owners were represented by, among others, Alcester-based David Harrison, who said: “He didn’t take too well to hurdling, but he’s a classy horse and has really found his form with Julie. There’s a good crowd of us here and it’s always nice to catch up socially at the races – and even better with a winner.”

Beraz completed a 298-1 double for Graham Lee, who also won the 6f nursery on the Bryan Smart-trained Wichahpi .

Set for the sales

A date at the sales awaits Sassy Belle after she took her course record to two from two in the 6f handicap.

The Ed Walker-trained filly was backed into 5-1 (from 12) and prevailed by a head under Tom Marquand. She will head to the Tattersalls Autumn Sale on October 23.

Winning owner Laurence Bellman said: “Tom has given Sassy Belle a cracking ride, he followed the right horse and timed it just right.

“She’s in the sales and I think it’s best to move her on now. We thought she’d progress a bit more, but her season hasn’t been that great, although maybe it’s this softer ground that suits her.”

Day to remember

Groom Shabaz Khalander led up his first winner when the Billy Loughnane-ridden Chorus Line struck in division one of the 7f handicap.

Khalander, who has worked for Ed Dunlop for seven months, said: “It was great to see her win and I enjoy working at Ed’s – there are really good people there and it’s like a family.”

