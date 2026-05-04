'She saves her best for this track' - Crystal Days kicks off a 24-1 double for Ben Jones and Ben Pauling

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Ben Pauling and Ben Jones combined for two runners on the card and won with both as Crystal Days and Wondering Why landed a 24-1 double.

Crystal Days made all under Jones to land the 2m mares' maiden hurdle by four and a half lengths, beating 4-11 favourite Great Dance. It was the six-year-old's first win over hurdles, although she did win a bumper at this track in April last year.

The trainer suggested chasing will be on the cards for Crystal Days, and said: “She saves her best for this track. Hopefully she can now find her way over fences. She seems to like this track so we’ll probably look to come back here in the early autumn after a bit of a break.”

The double was landed when Wondering Why ran out a two-length winner of the 2m handicap hurdle. Positioned prominently throughout, Jones took it up turning in and his mount saw off the challenge of Nap Hand.

Pauling added: “He didn’t run much of a race last time, but he had excuses. He had a nice, progressive profile before that.”

Winning returns

Neigh Botha , Cinderello and Shesonnet all scored on their comebacks after lengthy absences.

Returning from a 164-day break, Neigh Botha won the 2m handicap chase by four lengths under Toby Wynne for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero.

The Alex Hales-trained Cinderello was on target in the 3m1f handicap hurdle off the back of a 225-day absence, while Shesonnet won the 2m5f mares' handicap hurdle for trainer Ben Case on her first run for 134 days.

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