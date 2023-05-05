Racing Post logo
14:05 Goodwood

'She ran above and beyond expectations' - 11-1 shot Luisa Casati a surprise Listed winner for Tom Ward

Trainer Tom Ward delighted with Luisa Casati
Tom Ward: delighted with Luisa Casati
Velocity Racing, a syndicate set up for individuals sharing a passion in racing and cycling, celebrated its biggest winner when Luisa Casati surprised connections in the Daisy Warwick Fillies' Stakes.

Held up early by Richard Kingscote, the daughter of Vadamos delivered a late run down the outside to collar the Juddmonte-owned Time Lock to provide trainer Tom Ward with just his second Listed success.

"She's come back bigger and better than ever this season," the trainer said. "She ran a blinder in France and then coming here I was hopeful of another good run, but I didn't think she'd beat the Juddmonte horse. She ran above and beyond expectations. She's clearly a nice filly for the future. We may come back for the Lillie Langtry if the ground is right.

"We've taken plenty of time with her and never had any major problems. We just haven't had a clear run with the ground and the way she is. She's a big girl so she has just taken time to fully come to herself."

The victory made it a quickfire double for Kingscote, who partnered the Rod Millman-trained Beenham to victory in the opening 5f novice.

Three from three for Cicero's Gift

Cicero's Gift extended his unbeaten record to three with a five-and-a-half-length success in the mile conditions stakes under Kieran Shoemark. 

The exciting Charlie Hills-trained prospect has entries in the Dante and the St James's Palace Stakes.

David Griffiths
Published on 5 May 2023Last updated 18:52, 5 May 2023
