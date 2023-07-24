'She probably hasn’t run to her mark' - Tudhope relieved as 2-11 favourite Dorothy Lawrence squeezes home

Danny Tudhope expressed his relief after Dorothy Lawrence finally got off the mark in the 5f maiden, but had hoped for a more convincing performance from the odds-on favourite.

The Karl Burke-trained filly was a 2-11 chance but had to work to hold off Batal Zabeel by a neck, with Pilgrim a further nose behind in third.

Owned by Clipper Logistics, the daughter of Soldier’s Call was scoring on her fourth start, having finished second and third on her two previous outings in Listed contests at York and Chantilly respectively.

Tudhope said on Racing TV: "It’s nice to see her get her head in front for the first time because she’s shown some good form and has run some good races.

"I wasn’t going as well as I would have liked. There were probably one or two progressive types in there and she had to stick her neck out and fight for it, but she probably hasn’t run to her mark."

Although she holds an entry in the Group 2 Lowther Stakes over 6f at York next month, Tudhope said the minimum distance may be the focus for now.

He added: "She doesn’t really strike me as if she’ll stay further. She’s got plenty of speed and should improve in time, but she could probably do with strengthening up a little bit."

Tudhope completed a double when the Donald Whillans-trained See My Baby Jive registered a third successive victory at the track in the 6f handicap.

Jardine joy

Iain Jardine took his record to 7-32 (22 per cent) in the past fortnight thanks to a double. Borough's victory in the 5f handicap under 7lb claimer William Pyle was followed by success in the 7f handicap for Jkr Cobbler under Andrew Mullen.

Hot Cole

Morgan Cole registered her seventh win from 25 rides for Sir Mark Prescott when steering Golden Shot to victory in the 1m5f apprentice handicap.

Read these next:

The Front Page: the 'alarming decline' in British racehorse trainers

Auguste Rodin and Desert Crown among 15 kept in contention for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.