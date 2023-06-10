'She loves it around here' - Liberty Breeze gives Simon Whitaker first winner of the season

Liberty Breeze chased home Mutanaaseq at Catterick last month but a 7lb swing in the weights was enough to help her reverse the form in the 7f handicap and provide trainer Simon Whitaker with his first winner of the season.

The five-year-old justified 7-2 favouritism to complete a double for jockey Mark Winn, who had earlier helped David O’Meara’s Dance Angel get off the mark in the opening 7f fillies’ maiden.

Liberty Breeze, like the runner-up, is owned by the Grange Park Racing syndicate and Whitaker said: “We were better off at the weights . She ran a good race last time and probably just got to the front too soon. Today we planned to wait a bit longer and it just happened to go right.”

Whitaker, whose first winner after taking over the licence from father Richard came at Catterick in May 2021, added: “She loves it around here. It’s funny how she goes on the ground because her dam Avon Breeze was a soft-ground horse and her sire Equiano was a soft-ground horse yet she likes good to firm.”

Liberty Breeze ended Whitaker’s 268-day wait for a winner and the West Yorkshire-based trainer said: “We didn’t plan to get any of them ready early this year because they all had a long season last year.

“We aimed to start in May and get going in June so it’s sort of going to plan really.”

Feature win for Freddie

Live In The Moment was at the centre of the stalls controversy when favourite for the Epsom Dash last week and trainer Alice Haynes suffered more frustration when he was beaten at odds-on in the feature 5f handicap.

The six-year-old finished 17th after the gates opened late last week and seven days later finished second to the Ollie Pears-trained Ready Freddie Go.

