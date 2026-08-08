'She just wasn't healthy' - one-time Classic hope Calendar Girl shakes off mystery illness to put big dates in her diary

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A mystery illness derailed a potential Classic bid for Calendar Girl , but the filly started to make up for lost time with a comeback Listed success on her first outing for ten months.

Owen Burrows pulled off a fine training feat as Calendar Girl showed herself to be in rude health when landing the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Dick Hern Stakes under Callum Rodriguez.

"I'm very pleased. It was a big team effort," said Burrows. "I wasn't happy with her in early spring. I couldn't get a clean scope from her and she just wasn't healthy.

"Something was on her and she couldn't seem to shake it off. She'd put on plenty of condition when she came back in and it took me this long to get her fit."

Calendar Girl, who finished last season with victory in the Group 3 Oh So Sharp Stakes, has now won four of her five starts and Burrows has eyes on big targets in the autumn.

"It was disappointing at the start of the season because we would probably have been looking at a Guineas trial, but the patience has been rewarded, and hopefully we can go on to better things," he said.

"She's got a Sun Chariot entry and there's potentially the Breeders' Cup as well. She's been showing all the right signs at home and it's just great to get her back on the track."

Paddy Power cut Calendar Girl to 16-1 (from 50) for the Group 1 BetMGM Sun Chariot at Newmarket on October 3.

Exciting times

Ray Dawson is excited at prospects for Sallaal after the progressive four-year-old was halved in price for the Champion Stakes following his victory in the Betway Rose of Lancaster.

Sent off a well-backed 1-2 favourite in the four-runner field, the Roger Varian-trained winner asserted his authority at the end of a contest run at a moderate pace to bring up his hat-trick by a length and three-quarters.

"It's probably the slowest he's been in a race, but he behaved really well and I'm delighted with his progress," Dawson said.

"Roger has trained him perfectly this season – he's progressed him from a big handicap, to a Listed race and then a Group 3 - and there are options for him. It will be exciting to see where he goes."

Sallaal: winner of his last three starts Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

Paddy Power cut Sallaal, who is by Frankel out of Varian's first Group 1 winner Nahrain, to 10-1 (from 20) for the Qatar Racing-backed Champion Stakes on October 17, while bet365 are a best-priced 16-1 (from 25).

Anmaat took the Rose of Lancaster en route to winning that Ascot Group 1 two years ago, while Addeybb, for Sallaal's owner Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, also won both races, albeit a year apart.

Gunn fired up

Molly Gunn's return from a difficult time gathered pace when she rode a Saturday winner aboard 80-1 shot LC Tiffen in the 1m2f handicap.

It was the second winner in three days for the 5lb claimer after six months off the track due to a drugs ban and a serious leg injury.

Gunn travelled strongly in the home straight on the Lisa Williamson-trained outsider before forging on for a neck success.

"It was a lovely surprise," said Gunn. "She ran really well last time and the track suited her. She had a light weight and she travelled well. I'm really happy and it's great to be back with a good start."

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