'She just took off' - major US glory for George Boughey as super Survie speeds past rivals to land Grade 1

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George Boughey scooped more glory at the highest level as Survie continued her US love affair when sweeping past her rivals to take the Christophe Clement Turf Stakes at Saratoga.

The five-year-old, owned by one of Coolmore's supremos, Michael Tabor, was victorious in the Grade 2 Glen Falls Stakes over the same track and trip this month and was sent off the 9-2 fourth-favourite as she stepped back into open company.

Still last moving into the home straight, Survie was brought to the outside by rider Manny Franco with a furlong to run and cleared away from her rivals to strike by three-quarters of a length.

Franco told bloodhorse.com : "When I asked her to go, she just took off and I was a passenger from there."

The Grade 1 win was Survie's first top-level strike and her third victory in total since switching to Boughey's care, having previously been trained by Nicolas Clement and Frauke Hermans in France.

The daughter of Churchill is set to target more major US prizes, with a tilt at the Breeders' Cup Turf at Keeneland later this year in the pipeline.

Boughey said: "The plan was to run her twice and then bring her home and prepare her for Keeneland. I'd like to get her back home and give her an easy time for a little bit.

"Her stamina is a big thing. That turn of foot that she's got is pretty lethal out in America."

Survie was Boughey's fourth win at the highest level this year, with the three previous coming thanks to the now-retired star miler Bow Echo.

Grand Prix de Paris runner-up Ancient Egypt was sent off the 2-1 favourite for trainer Charlie Johnston and owner Amo Racing, but he could only finish fourth – beaten two and a half lengths – under David Egan.

The 1m4f contest was previously known as the Sword Dancer Stakes, but it was run in honour of the legendary trainer Christophe Clement for the first time this year.

Clement, who died in May last year at the age of 59, won the race a record five times.

Read more:

Super Survie strikes on US debut to leave George Boughey eyeing Breeders’ Cup tilt

Clive Cox eyes Group 1 with Coppull 'back in the fast lane' after impressive Group 2 Hungerford Stakes success

'He's a hooligan at home' - 13-year-old becomes Britain's oldest winning Flat horse in a decade

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