15:30 Curragh

'She is very tough and genuine' - Aussie Girl lands Listed honours as Colin Keane rides a treble at the Curragh

Aussie Girl: wins at the Curragh on Saturday
Aussie Girl: wins at the Curragh on Saturday Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS
Play14 ran
15:30 Curragh6f Flat, Listed
Distance: 6fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    8Aussie Girl
    fav9/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    12Pinafore
    5/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    14Special Wan
    7/1

Aussie Girl proved resolute with a fine front-running win in the Listed Brigid's Pastures Stakes and formed part of a treble for reigning Irish champion Flat jockey Colin Keane.

The Fozzy Stack-trained three-year-old has proved remarkably consistent throughout her 14-race career, only finishing out of the first four once as well as runner-up in Listed and Group 3 company.

British raider Pinafore briefly mounted a formidable challenge on the far side, but once Keane asked his mount to go again at the furlong pole she found an extra gear to win by one and three quarter lengths.

Keane said: "She probably deserved that, she’s been very consistent in Listed and Group 3 company. She jumps, she travels and she’s tough. 

"Fozzy said not to interfere with her. She usually jumps smart and he said let her dictate on her own terms. I put my hands down, sat on her for as long as I could and she picked up again in the last furlong. She’s a filly that should improve with time. She is a big filly who handles those conditions well and is very tough and genuine."

Keane's treble kicked off when Noel Meade unleashed a smart-looking prospect in the 6f maiden with Letherfly's decisive win, despite enduring a troubled passage. 

Keane finished on a high when guiding 9-1 shot Sunday Sovereign to victory in the concluding 6f handicap, which also marked a double on the card for trainer James McAuley alongside Tawaazon's win in the 5f handicap.

Hayes Content with spare

Chris Hayes made the most of his spare ride for Aidan O'Brien in the Staffordstown Stud Stakes as he guided Content to a surprise victory over her Leopardstown conqueror Kitty Rose.

Bred in the purple being by Galileo and dual Nunthorpe Stakes winner Mecca's Angel, Content was stepping up to a mile for the first time and appreciated the tweak in tactics when ridden more patiently.

This was just the third time O'Brien and Hayes have teamed up, but they now have two wins together. Their other success came when I Remember You won a Leopardstown nursery in 2018.

Hayes said: "It was a nice spare to get, she’s obviously very well bred. If you ignored her last run and she'd come straight from Irish Champions Weekend, she definitely had a chance. She rolled around a little bit late on but it’s holding ground and we were after going an even tempo. 

"I went through her runs and read Aidan’s comments yesterday saying he wanted to teach her, so it was important I got cover and a smooth run. I think she’ll improve, she won it snugly."

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 7 October 2023Last updated 19:01, 7 October 2023
icon
