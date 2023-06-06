'She had to prove she still wanted it' - faith restored in Amber Island after 28-1 success

Amber Island bounced back to form in decisive fashion after a change in tactics resulted in a surprise 28-1 success in the 7f handicap.

The six-year-old made all under Laura Pearson to claim a first win in more than a year and reward the patience of trainer Dave Loughnane after disappointing on her previous start at Thirsk.

"It's great to see her back on track," said Loughnane. "She's had a quiet 12 months as she's just become a little bit older and a more temperamental in what she wanted to do on the track, so we added cheekpieces and we switched up the tactics. We chose to go from the front and Laura has given her an absolute peach of a ride."

While the mare's success was a surprise for punters, Loughnane is already eyeing loftier targets for the Dave Lowe-owned winner.

He added: "We knew she was more than capable of winning a race of this calibre if she was on song.

"She has looked like she lost a little bit of interest over the past year and had to prove she still wanted to do it, which she's done.

"We'll make a plan going forward, but she was rated in the low-90s at the start of last year and it would be nice to nick some black type with her if we can."

Hot streak

Adrian Nicholls continued his strong run of form as Hurt You Never breezed to victory in the 6f apprentice handicap under the trainer's daughter Mia, who was riding her third successive winner for the stable.

Hurt You Never justified 8-11 favouritism to make it four wins from the yard's last eight runners.

