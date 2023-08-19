'She had me worried for a minute' - Another Gift delivers for Hollie Doyle with second win this week

A first career victory at the start of the week seems to have bolstered the confidence of Another Gift and the filly scored again just six days later under Hollie Doyle.

The two-year-old was partnered by Doyle for the first time after winning at Windsor on Monday and held off the fast-closing Fly Pass by a neck in the nursery, to the relief of the leading rider.

"She had me worried for a minute approaching the line," Doyle told Sky Sports Racing.

"She's a nice filly and has plenty of scope, although she doesn't do much in front, as I found out. She's won under a penalty here and she'll go up again now, but you'd like to think there's more to come and she'll train on for next year."

The win maintained the strong form of trainer Ed Dunlop, who is operating at his highest strike-rate for more than 20 years at 16 per cent.

Rockfel beckons

Zenjabeela made a promising step towards her Group 2 Rockfel Stakes target next month when she claimed her first success in the 7f fillies' maiden.

Trained by Roger Varian, the daughter of Too Darn Hot powered clear by an eyecatching four lengths under Ray Dawson, having finished third on her debut at Newmarket last month.

Winning weekend

First-time cheekpieces seemed to make all the difference for Rodborough, who defied a starting price of 14-1 to land the 5f handicap.

The win continued a flying weekend for jockey Rowan Scott after a double at Doncaster on Saturday.

