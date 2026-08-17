'She didn’t deserve to be that price' - trainer surprised as 33-1 winner forms part of Saffie Osborne double

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Saffie Osborne enjoyed a Lingfield double completed by 33-1 shot Regally Blonde, who pulled off a shock for trainer Ben Case in the 2m handicap.

The seven-year-old finished fifth of seven on her previous start, but she travelled well up with the leaders before hitting the front to record her first success since scoring at Ripon last year.

The victory came as no surprise to Case, who felt she had been overlooked in the market.

“I don’t think she deserved to be that price,” he said. “Things didn’t quite work out for her at Yarmouth. She’d been running okay and today they went at a nice even gallop. She’s won another race for us and she’s been fairly consistent in this grade. Saffie rode her really well.

"She fell into her place today and it was her day. It’s fun for the partnership and we’ll just enjoy her in her grade. She could possibly go to Ripon, where she won last year, and then we’ll take it from there."

Ben Case: 33-1 winner overlooked in the market, according to the trainer Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Osborne earlier partnered the Charlie Clover-trained Poppy Foxy to a first handicap victory.

The 15-2 shot, who went close when beaten a neck on her handicap debut at Pontefract last month, could make a quick return to action as she holds an entry in Saturday’s £200,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes at Newmarket.

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