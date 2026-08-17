Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:55 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:55 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:30 Lingfield (A.W)

'She didn’t deserve to be that price' - trainer surprised as 33-1 winner forms part of Saffie Osborne double

Saffie Osborne after Twilight Calls win in the 5f handicap
Saffie Osborne: rode a double at Lingfield on MondayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play5 ran
15:30 Lingfield (A.W)Flat Polytrack, Handicap
Distance: 2mClass: 6
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Regally Blonde
    33/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Le Rouge Chinois
    13/8
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Belle Of Kt
    fav4/7
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Saffie Osborne enjoyed a Lingfield double completed by 33-1 shot Regally Blonde, who pulled off a shock for trainer Ben Case in the 2m handicap.

The seven-year-old finished fifth of seven on her previous start, but she travelled well up with the leaders before hitting the front to record her first success since scoring at Ripon last year.

The victory came as no surprise to Case, who felt she had been overlooked in the market.

“I don’t think she deserved to be that price,” he said. “Things didn’t quite work out for her at Yarmouth. She’d been running okay and today they went at a nice even gallop. She’s won another race for us and she’s been fairly consistent in this grade. Saffie rode her really well.

"She fell into her place today and it was her day. It’s fun for the partnership and we’ll just enjoy her in her grade. She could possibly go to Ripon, where she won last year, and then we’ll take it from there."

Trainer Ben Case on the gallops at his base in Edgcote, Banbury 18.1.22Pic: Edward Whitaker
Ben Case: 33-1 winner overlooked in the market, according to the trainerCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Osborne earlier partnered the Charlie Clover-trained Poppy Foxy to a first handicap victory.

The 15-2 shot, who went close when beaten a neck on her handicap debut at Pontefract last month, could make a quick return to action as she holds an entry in Saturday’s £200,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes at Newmarket.

Read this next:

Champion amateur rider ends 15-year career with a winner - and is now set to join the trainer on licence 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

15:30 Lingfield (A.W)Play
Download The At The Races App Handicap5 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Regally Blonde
    33/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Le Rouge Chinois
    13/8
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Belle Of Kt
    fav4/7
more inReports
more inReports