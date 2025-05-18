Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:40 Ripon

'She could be a filly for the Albany' - Richard Newland and Jamie Insole unleash another smart juvenile

Jamie Insole who joins Richard Newland (left) in a joint -trainer venture at Urloxhey Farm
Richard Newland and Jamie Insole: there's no stopping their juvenilesCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play6 ran
14:40 RiponFlat Turf
Distance: 6fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Spinning Lizzie
    fav13/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Anaisa
    16/5
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Fast Generation
    2/1

Spinning Lizzie made it two juvenile winners from two runners this season for the Richard Newland and Jamie Insole team and could be bound for Royal Ascot after landing the 6f novice stakes for fillies. 

Five days after stablemate Angel Numbers impressed on her first start at Chepstow, Spinning Lizzie finished strongly to deny last-time-out winner Anaisa under Danny Tudhope and is expected to improve considerably for the experience. 

"It's a tough track to debut at and I thought that was a good performance beating a horse who already has a decent Racing Post Rating," said Insole. "She was still a bit green and will come on plenty for the experience."

Angel Numbers could be bound for the National Stakes at Sandown before a possible tilt at the Queen Mary over the same trip, whereas Spinning Lizzie has more stamina according to Insole.

He added: "We'll see how she comes out of the race but she's a filly we could maybe target at the Albany Stakes. A stiff six at Ascot could suit her perfectly but I see her stepping up to seven furlongs in the future."

Newland and Insole have a team of 32 two-year-olds and have high hopes Blue Orbit can continue the stable's winning run if taking up his engagement at Chepstow on Wednesday.  

Right avenue for Rawlinson

Alistair Rawlinson made the most of a first ride for the powerful Simon and Ed Crisford team when guiding Eighth Avenue to a narrow success in the 6f novice for three-year-old fillies. 

Dropping back in trip on her first start for 306 days, Eighth Avenue was alertly away from stall two and had enough in reserve to hold off Monetize in a photo.

Read more:

Godolphin's €2 million Frankel colt 'shows a lot of class' and is set for Royal Ascot after dominant debut win 

'It's been a great start' - Mickey Bowen flying as trainer notches up fifth winner of the season 

Francois Nicolle breaks Grand Steeple-Chase drought as supersub Clement Lefebvre shines on Diamond Carl 

