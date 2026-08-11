She Commands 'a jockey's dream' as filly completes third straight all-weather success

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She Commands maintained her unbeaten all-weather record when landing the 1m2f fillies' handicap under Eddy Greatrex for Ralph Beckett.

The three-year-old, whose previous two victories came at Kempton and Wolverhampton, returned to winning ways here, having previously finished well beaten on her handicap debut in the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Sent off at 17-2, She Commands settled in midfield before Greatrex pushed her to close approaching the final furlong, and she responded strongly.

Greatrex, 28, told Sky Sports Racing: “She’s grown a lot and filled her frame, so it’s quite nice to see. She ran a good race at Royal Ascot and it was much calmer waters today.

“She’d done nothing wrong prior to Ascot so I was very hopeful coming back to the all-weather. She’s extremely straightforward – a jockey’s dream.”

Secret's out

Roman Secret recorded her first win for trainer Lawrence Mullaney when overcoming stall 14 to land the opening 1m2f handicap by a length under Finley Marsh.

The 17-2 shot broke sharply from her wide draw and kept on strongly, giving Mullaney his second winner from as many runners at the track.

It was a first success away from Wolverhampton for the five-year-old mare, whose previous victory came there back in April.

Shifra and 20-1 shot Lady Aiyana shared the runner-up's prize in a dead-heat for second.