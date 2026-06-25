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Shane Foley suspended for nine days for improper riding on Naas winner - but jockey will keep the race
- 1st10Moonlit Sunfav9/4
- 2nd20White Sand Beach7/2
- 3rd5Elmakaya3/1
Shane Foley has been suspended for nine days for improper riding following his victory aboard Moonlit Sun in the concluding race at Naas on Wednesday.
Foley manoeuvred for room aboard the 9-4 favourite in the closing stages of the mile fillies' maiden, and in the process significantly bumped the runner-up White Sand Beach.
The Jessica Harrington-trained winner subsequently ran on to assert at the line, but while the placings were not changed, the stewards still chose to take action against Foley.
In the stewards' report, Wayne Lordan, rider of White Sand Beach, stated that he had "received interference" and that his mount was "staying on and was inconvenienced". Foley explained that he had edged into a gap and his filly then changed her legs and rolled out, but stated that he had “won snugly”.
The stewards found that Foley had intentionally interfered with White Sand Beach and as such was in breach of Rule 214 by riding improperly.
This was Foley’s second rules breach and he received a nine-day suspension.
The victory provided the 38-year-old with a double on the card and he sits sixth in the race to be champion jockey after 22 wins, with Billy Lee leading the standings on 37.
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'Does the punishment fit the crime? I guess that's the question on everybody's lips' - Aussie rider on his 20-day Royal Ascot whip ban
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