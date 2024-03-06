Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:15 Catterick

Shades of Burdett Road as Sweet Fantasy strolls home for James Owen and Gredley family

James Owen :
James Owen: "That was very impressive"
Play6 ran
15:15 Catterick1m 7½f Hurdle, Novice
Distance: 1m 7½fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Sweet Fantasy
    3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Lily Du Berlais
    fav8/15
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Snowrocco
    16/1

Sweet Fantasy turned in a performance reminiscent of her sidelined stablemate Burdett Road when carrying the same Bill Gredley silks to a 17-length victory in the 1m7½f mares' novice hurdle.

The 3-1 chance looked up against it on paper taking on classy Irish raider Lily Du Berlais but the latter weakened in the straight and finished a remote second on her first run for nearly a year.

A two-time winner on the Flat for Ralph Beckett, Sweet Fantasy was backing up her previous winning debut over hurdles for James Owen at Plumpton before which she had been picked up by connections for just 30,000gns at the Tattersalls December Sales.

Owen said: "That was very impressive and we rode her forward again as she won from the front on the Flat and we did the same with her at Plumpton. She was very well bought by Mr Gredley as she was listed as a horse out of training at the sales which may have put some people off. We've turned her around quickly and Alex Chadwick, who we hope to help in the amateur title race, gave her a lovely ride."

As for future targets, he added: "She's now qualified for the final of this series [Herring Queen] which is run at Kelso while there could be something for her at Aintree as she likes a flat track and going left-handed."

The Owen/ Chadwick combination were completing a double as My Gift To You had earlier returned to winning ways in an action-packed 2m3f novice handicap chase in which he looked booked for a place until two of his rivals exited at the second-last.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

Published on 6 March 2024inReports

Last updated 17:34, 6 March 2024

iconCopy
