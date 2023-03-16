'A dream come true' for Ben Harvey and John McConnell as Seddon gives them first Cheltenham Festival winners

Seddon charged up the hill to give trainer John McConnell and 5lb claimer Ben Harvey their first Cheltenham Festival victories in the Magners Plate Handicap Chase.

The 20-1 chance impressed at the track over hurdles in October and came here via a similarly dominant display over fences at Leopardstown over Christmas, but he was not done winning and stretched two lengths clear to register a fourth Irish success of the day and 14th overall at this year's festival.

Fugitif sliced through the pack to finish second, while Shakem Up'Arry and 125-1 shot Gevrey filled the remaining places. Datsalrightgino was sent off the 5-1 favourite but was always towards the rear and was eventually pulled up.

McConnell has enjoyed plenty of success with his Cheltenham raids outside of the festival's four days but was completing a lifelong goal with a horse he has only trained since August.

"I don’t know what to say," he said. "He’s the horse of a lifetime and a top rider in Ben. He’s got a top work-rider who rides him every day, all the lads at home – it’s all down to them. I don’t do anything – I’m just a chancer! He’s the most beautiful, kindest horse you could ever imagine.

"I don’t know how he’s improved, we haven’t done anything. He’s just a happy horse, he loves being a racehorse. He would lay down for you. He’s just amazing, and with Ben on board it’s like robbing 5lb."

Last year's winner Coole Cody took up his customary front-running position, but Harvey positioned Seddon just behind him throughout and could be spotted travelling well long before the entrance to the home straight.

Seddon was a first Cheltenham Festival winner for trainer John McConnell Credit: John Grossick

The rider advertised his talents aboard the Gordon Elliott-trained Coko Beach in last month's Grand National trial at Punchestown and notched another notable victory with a similarly uncomplicated approach.

"It was very straightforward really, he jumped and travelled," said Harvey. "I had a box seat the whole way and was just able to enjoy it. He picked up between the second-last and the last and hit the line very well, I couldn’t believe how well he travelled."

"It’s not quite sunk in but it’s very special – a dream come true."

It was more like a nightmare for Seddon's former owner Max McNeill, who still holds emotional ties to the ten-year-old despite selling him four starts ago.

He explained: "I named the horse after my mum, I bought him the week she died. She’s looking down somewhere saying: ‘You silly sod, what have you done?'"

McNeill's runner in the race, Escaria Ten, never showed and was eventually pulled up, but he was gracious in defeat to Seddon's new owners, the Galaxy Horse Racing Syndicate.

He added: "I’m really pleased for the boys because we need to get more syndicates into racing, we had Stage Star win earlier for a syndicate and that’s what it’s all about."

