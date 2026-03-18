Sean Bowen treble takes tally to 218 for the season - more than twice as many winners than nearest rival

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Sean Bowen 's latest treble took his tally to 218 winners for the season, leaving him with more than twice the total of Harry Skelton, his nearest rival in the jump jockeys' championship on 108.

His first success came aboard Another Day Out , who rallied late on under a trademark Bowen ride to land the 3m1f novice handicap hurdle.

The jockey made most of the running on the eight-year-old before she was headed two out. However, he galvanised his mount, who regained the advantage from Castanea Breeze on the run-in to score by half a length.

“She was given a masterful ride by Sean,” said trainer Martin Keighley. “He had her in a good position early and kept going once headed. She had lost her way over fences and has enjoyed a return to hurdles. She’s won at this track before, so we were hopeful.”

Bowen then justified 4-9 favouritism on the Olly Murphy-trained Wandering Ego , who recorded a comfortable four-and-a-half-length success in the 2m novice hurdle.

Murphy said: “He'll either run at Aintree or Sandown next month. This was a confidence boost and he’s run more often than most of mine as he's needed the experience. He’ll make a nice chaser next season.”

Bowen completed the 45-1 treble when guiding Wandering Ego's stablemate Merry Wood , to victory by two and three-quarter lengths in the bumper.

In-form Bellamy strikes

Tom Bellamy boasts a 28 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight and secured a double courtesy of the Alan King-trained Kittys Glance in the 2m3½f mares’ maiden hurdle and Snapius for James Owen in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle.

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