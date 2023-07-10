Sean Bowen made 5-4 favourite for jump jockeys' championship after reaching 50 winners at Worcester

Sean Bowen – the runaway leader in the early standings for the jump jockeys' championship – hit the half-century mark for the season at Worcester on Monday aboard Lermoos Legend in the 2m7f handicap chase.

The victory stretches Bowen's advantage over three-time champion Brian Hughes to 22 as he seeks a first title. Sky Bet have cut Bowen to 5-4 (from 15-8) and made him favourite over Hughes for the first time.

He achieved 50 winners 44 days earlier than in last year's record season, during which he reached a tally of 125 to finish runner-up in the standings.

'It's been going well'

Eight-year-old Lermoos Legend, who is trained by father Peter Bowen, was stepped up almost a mile in distance from his last run at Perth but it proved effective as he stayed on well to defeat his main market rival Topofthecotswolds by two lengths.

Bowen said: "It's been going well and to get 50 up already is brilliant.

"I thought we should go to two and a half [miles] with this horse but Dad said there was a race he could run in after that. He was actually a lot harder to ride over three miles, when they go quick he just takes his mind off it whereas today he was running around a bit. He had a look at the wing four out, he was running around three out but I switched him in and he came with a good run and stayed well."

Read this next:

'I've always said I don't want to train 200 horses' - Fergal O'Brien talks targets as he goes it alone again

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.