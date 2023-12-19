Sean Bowen in fine form as title charge continues with a double in Norfolk

Jockeys' championship leader Sean Bowen got on the board at the Norfolk track for the first time in more than five years with a double.

After being beaten half a length on Lincoln Lyn in the earlier mares' handicap chase, Bowen never looked in danger on Gold Clermont , who ran out a convincing 14-length winner of the 3m5f handicap chase, in which just three of the other seven starters completed.

Bowen was having his first ride for Surrey trainer Andy Irvine, and it was no surprise the successful jockey came back to the winner's enclosure with the cleanest silks as he steered a wide passage in the latter stages of the race, which is run over three and a half circuits of the track.

Bowen said: "I haven't ridden here much in recent years, but fair play to my agent Alain Cawley who is doing a great job considering he hasn't been doing it very long.

"I went to the inside in the early stages, but the mare really enjoyed the better ground out wide so I switched her there."

Irvine said: "That was Sean's first ride for us, but we know the family as James [Bowen] has ridden for us in the past. It was always the plan to come here for this race as a springboard to the Sussex National [at Plumpton] in the new year."

Bowen came back with similarly clean silks after making all on the Olly Murphy-trained For Pleasure in the following 2m handicap hurdle to move on to 119 winners for the season.

Warhorse makes all

The form of the promising Tellherthename received a further boost when West Warhorse ran away with the opening 2m4f maiden hurdle to register a first win at the track for Newmarket trainer Ben Brookhouse.

The 5-1 chance was afforded a distant view of the Ben Pauling-trained top-notcher at Huntingdon on his first run over hurdles, but did not see another rival here when making all under Alice Stevens.

Alice Stevens and West Warhorse after their triumph

Brookhouse, who has a successful dual-purpose operation at Saville House Stables, was scoring with just his second runner at the track.

Stevens said: "He was a bit keen early, which is why I went on. I'm attached to Henry Daly's yard, but I've been riding out for Ben in Newmarket lately, and I would like to thank him for the opportunity."

Nice Touch

Sarah Humphrey seldom goes home without a winner at the Norfolk outpost and took home an early Christmas present when topweight Jacks Touch toughed it out in the 2m5f mares' handicap chase.

The Daryl Jacob-ridden 7-2 chance was registering her second win over fences when holding the late flourish of Lincoln Lyn.

Jacks Touch and Daryl Jacob

Based at West Wratting just outside Newmarket, Humphrey triumphed at the track's previous meeting on November 21 with Templier, while she was also on the mark with Milan Bridge at Plumpton on Monday.

Jacob said: "That was a good performance to win under 12 stone around here on that ground. She jumped better than when she won at Leicester the time before last."

Lily Pinchin and Edison Kent

Perfect Pinchin

Lilly Pinchin rode out her claim at the track in November when successful on My Gift For You for James Owen, and was back in business for the same trainer when Edison Kent landed the 2m7½f handicap hurdle.

Edison Kent was the third winner to carry 12 stone or more to victory on the card.

