Sean Bowen fails to cut championship gap on Harry Cobden as Nico de Boinville closes in on half-century mark

Sean Bowen missed the opportunity to close the gap on Harry Cobden in the jump jockeys' championship when favourite Roaring Legend finished third in the 2m½f juvenile maiden hurdle.

The Olly Murphy-trained four-year-old, who was Bowen’s sole ride on the card, weakened quickly and was undone by old rival Kado De Joie , who took Nico de Boinville to within one win of the half-century mark this season.

Kado De Joie was winning for the first time under rules and bounced back from a below-par effort when just under 11 lengths behind Roaring Legend at Kempton last month.

It means the gap between Bowen and Cobden remains at three, with the title leader failing to score at Taunton.

Chasing success

Samourai One made the perfect start to life over fences when scoring on his debut in the 3m novice handicap chase.

The well-backed 4-1 chance warmed to his task on the second circuit, and took the lead from Has Troke at the second-last before going clear to register a 13-length triumph.

The seven-year-old grey was scoring at the ninth attempt for Lucy Wadham and Tom Cannon, both of whom have plenty of followers at the track.

Justin Wadham, assistant to his wife, said: "He'd schooled very well and was very professional and accurate. He outstayed them in the end and that was a perfect start over fences."

Striking again

Ben Pauling continued his red-hot form when No Questions Asked made a winning start under rules in the concluding 2m½f bumper.

The six-year-old's success over Heart Over Head provided the trainer with his sixth win from 19 runners in the past two weeks.

