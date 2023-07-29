Sean Bowen continues title charge as Landofsmiles bounces back

Landofsmiles stayed on strongly in the feature 3m2f handicap chase to provide title pace-setter Sean Bowen with his 66th winner of the season.

Having finished last of five on his previous start at Southwell, which came after a nasty fall in the Perth Gold Cup, Landofsmiles was held up early by Bowen.

The ten-year-old gradually moved into contention before hitting the front after the fourth-last fence. Sent off at 7-2, Landofsmiles battled on bravely for a length-and-a-half success from longtime leader Court Master.

Trainer Peter Bowen said: “I’m delighted with him because he was really disappointing at Southwell. I think it was a confidence issue because he took such a bad fall at Perth.

“Sean said he took a circuit to get his confidence back, but once he did he was away and gone. He was really brave and it was special. These are very good owners [Jayne and Gwyn Brace] who are also extremely lucky.”

Sean Bowen remains 31 winners clear of Brian Hughes, who won the 2m5f novice handicap chase on A Different Kind, at the top of Britain's jump jockeys' championship. He has also ridden all 22 of his father’s winners this season.

The jockey is also riding at an impressive 45 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight, with the Pembrokeshire-based trainer operating at 41 per cent in the same period.

“Sean really is flying at the moment, he is riding with so much confidence and I’m sure that is passing through to the horses. I just hope he keeps going,” Bowen added.

Aramax cashes in

Cheltenham Festival winner Aramax continued his resurgence for trainer Ben Haslam in the 2m7½f handicap hurdle for owner JP McManus.

The race was in the balance at the second-last hurdle before smooth-travelling favourite Jet Of Magic unseated Sam Twiston-Davies, which allowed the 2020 Boodles winner to score by two lengths from the running-on Polish.

Read these next:

'It's tough making it pay - it's virtually impossible at our level at the moment'

'I was inspired by John Gosden' - Fabre emulates Nashwa trick as Mqse De Sevigne lands Prix Rothschild

'He's got everything you need' - Nations Pride strikes with impressive Group 1 win in Germany

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.