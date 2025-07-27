Sean Bowen chooses wrong as brother Mickey saddles first and third in competitive handicap chase

Sean Bowen doesn't make many mistakes but he picked the wrong horse in the feature 3m2f handicap chase, which was won by Art Of Diplomacy and Shane Fenelon.

The champion jockey chose Olivers Travels , who like the winner is trained by his brother Mickey Bowen, but his mount could only finish third despite being sent off the 5-2 favourite.

Art Of Diplomacy was completing a treble having won under Fenelon at Newton Abbot last month and followed up under Bowen over course and distance 19 days ago. The rider's 5lb claim may not have been needed as he stretched four and a half lengths clear of Harrys Hope.

"In fairness, Sean was on this lad until about five to 12 [on Friday] and I was on Olivers Travels," Fenelon told Sky Sports Racing. "To be honest, I was kind of hoping he'd change his mind because if I had the pick I'd have chosen this lad.

"He was a different horse at Newton Abbot being held up and he was the same here last time. I know he's gone up 10lb and was stepping up in grade, but I was taking 5lb off and I think we've found the key to him now, so hopefully he can go on."

On the cooler tactics, he added: "Whether they're going quick or slow, you have to ride him like that. He just loves passing horses and getting there late. He's starting to get the hang of it now."

O'Brien winner

The opening 2m juvenile hurdle went to Ireland as the Joseph O'Brien-trained Dignam followed up his Newton Abbot win from a week ago in comfortable style under JJ Slevin.

