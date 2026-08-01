Seamus Cronin lands biggest pot since returning from Australia with Summer Cup success on Witch Hunter

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Seamus Cronin landed his biggest prize since returning from Australia when he made excellent use of his 5lb claim aboard Witch Hunter to win the William Hill Summer Cup Handicap.

Witch Hunter headed into the £50,000 contest on a seven-race losing run, mostly in competitive handicaps, during which he had slipped to a career-low mark of 93.

The Richard Hannon-trained seven-year-old's losing run on turf stretched back even further to the Hungerford Stakes in 2023, but he returned to winning ways on his first visit to Thirsk on this 58th career start.

Cronin told Racing TV: "He's been a fine servant. It was lovely and smooth. He did his best work towards the end of the race and put it to bed nicely.

"He's been running in deep races and he probably appreciated the bit of ease in the ground today. He's done it well and it's a good prize to pick up."

Cronin rode for Hannon before spells in the Middle East and Australia and the pair have quickly rekindled their partnership, combining at a 33 per cent strike-rate since his return with six winners from 18 runners.

Cool from Callan

Asuka (far side) wins the 7f handicap under Jack Callan Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

On his final day of riding with a 3lb claim, Jack Callan proved a more than able deputy for Billy Loughnane with a smart ride aboard Asuka to win the 7f handicap for George Boughey.

The victory completed a Saturday treble for Boughey after Hopewell Rock's success at Glorious Goodwood and Tryst's win at Newmarket.

The 15-8 favourite travelled strongly but found himself behind a wall of horses with two furlongs to run. Callan kept his cool, waiting for a gap to appear, and squeezed Asuka through before holding off Angel Hunter , who was bidding to complete a double for the connections of Witch Hunter.

Read more:

'These are special silks to put on' - Goodie Two Shoes gets the photo verdict to give JP McManus his first Goodwood winner

Evening Saigon and James Doyle make it a Glorious Goodwood super seven for Wathnan Racing in the Stewards’ Cup

'He has all the attributes to stay at the top' - Charlie Appleby full of praise for Billy Loughnane after Listed success

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