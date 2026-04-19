'He’s made for the Norfolk' - Star Prospect and Starford shine for Joseph O'Brien as red-hot trainer secures 714-1 treble

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Joseph O'Brien continued his red-hot form as he completed a 714-1 treble on the card, the highlight of which was Starford's success in the Alleged Stakes.

Scott McCullagh guided home his first Group winner when delivering Starford with an expertly timed challenge to deny stablemate Beset in the Group 3 Tote-sponsored Alleged, securing a one-two for the O'Brien stable.

Owned by Newtown Anner Stud, Starford was progressive when landing three handicaps last season when climbing from a rating of 67 to 102 in five starts, and returned this season with an encouraging fifth in a 1m2f premier handicap at this track.

Beset hit the front inside the final furlong, but McCullagh poked Starford's head through a gap between 100-30 favourite Royal Rhyme and fourth-home Green Impact, and the four-year-old quickened up smartly to beat his stablemate by three-quarters of a length at odds of 9-1. Race-fitness could have been key as Beset, who made her reappearance at Naas last month, was three lengths clear of the remainder.

"He’s a good horse and he was very progressive last year," O'Brien said of Starford. "He handles soft ground well and had the benefit of a run, which is always a help this time of year. He quickened up well and I’d say a mile and a quarter is a good trip for him."

Star Prospect could be an exciting sprinter for O'Brien judged on his impressive performance in the opening 5f race.

The Starman colt travelled powerfully on his debut, but the penny only seemed to drop when he came under pressure a furlong from home, from where he thundered home under Joey Sheridan to beat Carry The Flag by a length and a quarter at odds of 9-2.

"He’s made for the Norfolk," said the trainer "He's all speed. He’ll have a run before then in something like the First Flier here [on May 4]."

O'Brien's treble was completed in the concluding mile handicap by 12-1 shot Arctic Assassin, who scored for the first time when beating Dreoilin by three-quarters of a length under Sheridan.

Great Barrier Reef scorches home in the 6f juvenile maiden at the Curragh Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Reef rout

Aidan O'Brien unleashed what looks a very smart juvenile when Great Barrier Reef powered six lengths clear of Ischgl to record a taking debut win in the 6f juvenile maiden under Ryan Moore.

The result never looked in doubt for the 4-9 favourite, but he really impressed with how he hit the line and O'Brien reported that he's likely to have another run before a possible tilt at the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Thenandnow one to note

Thenandnow looks set to make up into a useful performer for the Jessica Harrington team after producing a rapid turn of foot to land the 6f three-year-old maiden by two and three-quarter lengths under Shane Foley.

A daughter of the stable's Group 1 winner Albigna, Thenandnow had four runs as a juvenile and seems to have developed plenty ahead of what could be a productive campaign. The Polonia Stakes at Cork could be her next target.

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