Scandinavia lands decisive Goodwood Cup victory after loose-horse drama hampers Trawlerman

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A dramatic Goodwood Cup was won by Scandinavia who ran out an emphatic eight-and-a-half-length winner to complete the Ascot Gold Cup and Goodwood double.

The 6-5 favourite's task was made easier as Trawlerman had his path cut across by the loose horse Amiloc, the second of two flashpoints which made up the story of the race.

Following a dramatic start, which saw Amiloc unseat Hector Crouch, Trawlerman set the pace. The winner tracked throughout and made his challenge with three furlongs to run.

In the finish straight the loose horse cut across John and Thady Gosden's runner, halting his momentum, before Scandinavia lengthened out to a comfortable victory.

Ryan Moore told ITV Racing: "It's probably as good a staying performance as me and Aidan have ever seen, he's a very good horse."

Moore then told Racing TV regarding the interference his rival Trawlerman experienced: "Amiloc came across him but it didn't make any difference to the result."

The Aidan O'Brien-trained star defied talk about the stable's form in recent weeks as the Justify colt extended his winning sequence to over a year in the £500,000 contest. Trawlerman was second again with Rahiebb filling third place.

Scandinavia followed in the footsteps of former Ballydoyle hero Kyprios who completed the double in 2022 and 2024.

O'Brien told ITV Racing: "When you get a horse like that who can race year in year out, with his ability, it makes it very special. He's really someone to look forward to who could emulate Yeats."

William Buick who was aboard Trawlerman was not in agreement with Moore and told Racing TV: "The interference definitely had an effect and it's unfortunate. The winner won well but when you get hampered at that stage of the race it's never ideal."

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