Savethelastdance hits 999-1 in-running before flying home to secure Irish Oaks glory at the Curragh

Savethelastdance hit the ceiling in-running price of 999-1 on the Betfair Exchange as she went one place better than at Epsom in the Irish Oaks at the Curragh.

The 10-11 favourite had looked in trouble at the two-furlong pole but rallied gamely under Ryan Moore to overhaul Bluestocking close home.

The success puts Aidan O'Brien out on his own as the most prolific trainer in the history of the Irish Oaks. O'Brien had been tied on six wins with Sir Michael Stoute but celebrated a magnificent seven as Savethelastdance posted a remarkable victory, having been only fourth going into the final furlong.

Savethelastdance, who was matched to the tune of £12.54 at 1,000 in-running, started to get back into contention in the last half-furlong and went right over the top of Bluestocking on the outer to get up in the final strides.

With only Soul Sister proving too good on good to firm ground at Epsom last time, Savethelastdance relished the return to a softer surface, having previously shown her liking for the conditions with a 22-length exhibition in the Cheshire Oaks in May.

Savethelastdance looked every inch a contender for the St Leger and was cut to 7-1 (from 10) by Paddy Power for the Classic at Doncaster on September 16.

Bluestocking was the sole British runner in the field for Ralph Beckett and looked the winner everywhere bar the line under Colin Keane.

The daughter of Camelot travelled powerfully to take up the running but was ultimately denied by half a length, with Savethelastdance's 80-1 stablemate Library back in third.

