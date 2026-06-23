Satyress overcomes trouble in running to beat short-priced favourite under Sean Dylan Bowen

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

It did not look straightforward, but Sean Dylan Bowen got Satyress up to land the 1m4f handicap.

The jockey was forced to wait for racing room around two furlongs out as his mount was boxed in behind other runners and then the pair collided with fourth home Princess Vivi when making their challenge.

However, the Harriett Bethell-trained filly showed what she could do once in the clear and powered home to beat the running-on favourite Bruce Banner by half a length.

Bowen told Racing TV: "She was just getting organised on that ground, it was probably on the quick side for her, but once she got straight she galloped out to the line hard.

"I thought the step up in trip would suit her. She's probably a tricky enough filly, but once she settles and gets into a nice rhythm she prefers a much more galloping track."

Daydream bounces back

A bold front-running ride saw Percy's Daydream return to the winner's enclosure in the 1m2f handicap.

The four-year-old filly had failed to beat a rival home in her previous two starts at Catterick and Leicester, but she settled beautifully in front under Danny Tudhope here and fought off her pursuers to win comfortably by four lengths.

Read more reports here

Betty Lemon breaks maiden to provide Hughie Morrison family

can get a fantastic mix of news, tips, comment and insight sent straight to their inbox every day, from Chris Cook's award-winning morning newsletter The Front Runner every weekday at 7.30am to different weekly emails from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Lee Mottershead every evening at 6pm every evening as part of The Ultimate Daily. Head here now to view our full range of newsletters.