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Satyress overcomes trouble in running to beat short-priced favourite under Sean Dylan Bowen
- 1st7Satyress9/2
- 2nd1Bruce Bannerfav5/6
- 3rd6Arch Legend17/2
It did not look straightforward, but Sean Dylan Bowen got Satyress up to land the 1m4f handicap.
The jockey was forced to wait for racing room around two furlongs out as his mount was boxed in behind other runners and then the pair collided with fourth home Princess Vivi when making their challenge.
However, the Harriett Bethell-trained filly showed what she could do once in the clear and powered home to beat the running-on favourite Bruce Banner by half a length.
Bowen told Racing TV: "She was just getting organised on that ground, it was probably on the quick side for her, but once she got straight she galloped out to the line hard.
"I thought the step up in trip would suit her. She's probably a tricky enough filly, but once she settles and gets into a nice rhythm she prefers a much more galloping track."
Daydream bounces back
A bold front-running ride saw Percy's Daydream return to the winner's enclosure in the 1m2f handicap.
The four-year-old filly had failed to beat a rival home in her previous two starts at Catterick and Leicester, but she settled beautifully in front under Danny Tudhope here and fought off her pursuers to win comfortably by four lengths.
Read more reports here
Betty Lemon breaks maiden to provide Hughie Morrison family
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