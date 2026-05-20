Sam England celebrates first treble of her career at combined odds of 847-1

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Sam England celebrated the first treble of her career at Hexham on Tuesday evening as three of her four runners came home at combined odds of 857-1.

Banderas brought up the landmark hat-trick for the dual-purpose trainer in the 2m4f handicap hurdle, successfully stepping back up in trip having run over 2m on his return from a 218-day break when fifth at the track earlier this month.

Passengerontheship was the second of the three winners and England's most dominant of the evening as the seven-year-old ran out a seven-length winner of the 2m4f novice handicap chase.

Richie McLernon rode Banderas and Passengerontheship and was stepping in for the injured Jonathan England, who fell at Aintree last week.

McLernon said: “Passengerontheship was excellent, I rang Jonathan beforehand and he said he is a great ride. I’ve had a good association with Sam when Jonathan has been unavailable and they are a good operation.”

Sam England added: “The horses had been running well but not quite winning, even on the Flat, so it’s nice to get a few on the board.

“Jonathan took a tumble at Aintree the other night and he’s done a couple of ribs. I’m not sure how long he will be out for. He rode out the other day, rode one, got off and said, ‘I think I need to go to the hospital.’”

Jeteye was the trainer's first winner of the evening, scoring at 12-1 in the 2m7½f conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle under Tom Midgley, who came out on top in an exciting battle with Valette as the nine-year-old prevailed by a short head.

That race saw Shighness and Twoplacesatonetime unseat their riders after slipping on the turn before the penultimate hurdle.

McLernon had a treble of his own, with his other winner coming when partnering Passing Diamond to win the 2m4f novices’ hurdle for Ben Haslam.

The six-year-old beat the Nicky Henderson-trained Bold Step , who is owned by the King and Queen and was their first runner at Hexham. Bold Step is related to No Trumps, who was the late Queen Elizabeth II’s sole winner and runner at the track.

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