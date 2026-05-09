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Reportstoday
14:25 Killarney

Sainte Lucie stars for Mullins and Townend while Enda Bolger wins his fourth Killarney National in a decade

Sainte Lucie won the feature hurdle under Paul Townend
Sainte Lucie wins the feature hurdle under Paul TownendCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Play9 ran
14:25 KillarneyHurdle Turf, Listed
Distance: 2m 1fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    10Sainte Lucie
    favEvens
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Break My Soul
    11/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9Royal Hollow
    4/1
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Willie Mullins and Paul Townend teamed up with five runners on the card and left with a double, including a win in the feature Listed MD O'Shea's Tourist Attraction Mares Hurdle.

Break My Soul and Keith Donoghue attempted to break apart the field turning for home, but Sainte Lucie, a handicap hurdle winner at Cork last month, had the gears to go with her and then surge past under Townend.

Mullins and Townend had already got on the board when Magico won the 2m1f maiden hurdle despite some novicey jumping.

The five-year-old was trained by Marco Botti on the Flat and had not been seen for 329 days, but managed to overcome his blunders, including at the last, to win by four lengths as 2-1 favourite.

Bolger again

Enda Bolger claimed his fourth Killarney National in ten years when 11-2 shot Pride Of Place timed his challenge right under Charlie O'Dwyer.

JP McManus and Bolger are a combination to note in the race after previous wins with Cantlow (2016), Auvergnat (2017) and Shady Operator (2021).

Pride Of Place and Charlie O'Dwyer win the Killarney National
Pride Of Place and Charlie O'Dwyer win the Killarney NationalCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Capable Corner

Dual-purpose seven-year-old Ragmans Corner defied an absence since November to win the 2m1f handicap hurdle on his return to action.

Rider Eoghan Finegan has made a good start to the new campaign and got his willing partner to find plenty in the closing stages, reeling in Impero on the run-in.

Finegan said to Racing TV: "When I turned in, I always thought he was going to win. I think stepping up in trip you'll see a better horse. He jumps unbelievably."

Read more here

Cameo takes starring role with another runaway trial success for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore 

'He showed us everything we needed' - Maltese Cross tees up Derby bid for William Haggas and Tom Marquand 

'He's such a special horse to all of us' - The Wizard Of Eye casts a spell over his rivals to win second Victoria Cup 

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14:25 KillarneyPlay
MD O'Shea's Tourist Attraction Mares Hurdle (Listed Race)9 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    10Sainte Lucie
    favEvens
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Break My Soul
    11/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9Royal Hollow
    4/1
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