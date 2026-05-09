Sainte Lucie stars for Mullins and Townend while Enda Bolger wins his fourth Killarney National in a decade

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Willie Mullins and Paul Townend teamed up with five runners on the card and left with a double, including a win in the feature Listed MD O'Shea's Tourist Attraction Mares Hurdle.

Break My Soul and Keith Donoghue attempted to break apart the field turning for home, but Sainte Lucie , a handicap hurdle winner at Cork last month, had the gears to go with her and then surge past under Townend.

Mullins and Townend had already got on the board when Magico won the 2m1f maiden hurdle despite some novicey jumping.

The five-year-old was trained by Marco Botti on the Flat and had not been seen for 329 days, but managed to overcome his blunders, including at the last, to win by four lengths as 2-1 favourite.

Bolger again

Enda Bolger claimed his fourth Killarney National in ten years when 11-2 shot Pride Of Place timed his challenge right under Charlie O'Dwyer.

JP McManus and Bolger are a combination to note in the race after previous wins with Cantlow (2016), Auvergnat (2017) and Shady Operator (2021).

Pride Of Place and Charlie O'Dwyer win the Killarney National Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Capable Corner

Dual-purpose seven-year-old Ragmans Corner defied an absence since November to win the 2m1f handicap hurdle on his return to action.

Rider Eoghan Finegan has made a good start to the new campaign and got his willing partner to find plenty in the closing stages, reeling in Impero on the run-in.

Finegan said to Racing TV: "When I turned in, I always thought he was going to win. I think stepping up in trip you'll see a better horse. He jumps unbelievably."

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