Sailed Away makes all to cap off stellar week for Stuart Edmunds after 'really amazing day' at the Cheltenham Festival

Stuart Edmunds strong run of form showed no signs of abating after Sailed Away capped off a sensational week for the Buckinghamshire-based trainer with a maiden success.

The 9-4 favourite had finished in the top five in six starts since joining the Edmunds yard this season and made all to finally break his duck in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle under Charlie Hammond.

"He deserved the win," said Edmunds. "He's been beaten by the odd horse who is better handicapped than him, but he's very consistent and it's great for him to get his head in front. His only mistake was three out but he tends to do that now and again. He earned his win today."

The success concluded an emotional week for Edmunds' team after the stellar run of Marsh Wren in the Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, who outran her 28-1 odds to finish third behind JP McManus heavyweights, Limerick Lace and Dinoblue.

"She's come out of the race well and was very tired as she put her heart and soul into it," said the trainer.

"That'll probably be her for this season, as she loves that really soft ground and we probably won't get that again this spring. It's my old boss who bred her, so it was a really amazing day. I'm so proud of her, and she did herself proud too."

Edmunds was denied a double when the odds-on Wise Guy was relegated to second in the 2m handicap hurdle behind the 13-year-old Totterdown .

The Richard Phillips-trained runner held off the favourite's challenge to win by six and a half lengths and marked the 40th winner for Finn Lambert, ending the jockey's 5lb claim.

