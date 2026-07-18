'She's so cool' - Saffie Osborne and Zigazig Ah edge out Angels Lane and Final Appeal in Newbury Super Sprint thriller

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Saffie Osborne got the better of Laura Pearson in a head-bobbing finish to the Weatherbys Super Sprint, with Zigazig Ah edging out Angels Lane in a photo-finish.

With a first prize of £143,000 up for grabs, Osborne timed in to perfection aboard Zigazig Ah, who sneaked her head between that of the runner-up and third-placed Final Appeal in the dying strides.

Coming into the five-furlong contest off the back of a cosy success over six at Yarmouth, Zigazig Ah was never far from the pace-setting Final Appeal towards the centre of the track and found generously for pressure to give trainer Richard Spencer and owner Phil Cunningham their first success in the race.

"She's so cool," said Osborne of the winner. "I was shocked a little bit because I genuinely did not know which way that went. For a filly who has only run twice before today, she's so straightforward.

"Richard had her in unbelievable form and she was bouncing going out there. I'm delighted to win such a nice race like this on such a cool filly."

Saffie Osborne: Super Sprint success Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The first three were split by a nose and a short-head, with Zigazig Ah returning at 17-2 as she gave Cunningham a homebred winner.

The winning owner said: "Wow! What can I say? What an adrenaline rush - it's amazing. There were no negatives for her. She had no weight and I knew she'd like the ground."

There was further joy for Cunningham and Spencer, who were also responsible for fourth-placed Etienne, who looked like the horse to take out of the race after finishing with purpose from off the pace.

"By the end of the year, Etienne will be the better horse," Cunningham added. "Don't forget him and both horses are by Rajasinghe - it's magnificent."

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