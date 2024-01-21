Ryanair Chase favourite Allaho strengthens festival claims with comfortable Grade 2 success

Ryanair Chase favourite Allaho shortened in price for the Cheltenham Festival after a comfortable victory at Thurles on Sunday.

He made all of the running in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase and scored under Paul Townend.

Allaho was sent off the 8-13 favourite and always looked to be in command. Stablemate Stattler closed briefly three out, but he was seen off by the next fence.

The market leader came home a 13-length winner from Stattler, with Appreciate It, who was completing a 1-2-3 in the race for trainer Willie Mullins, another 11 lengths back in third.

The ten-year-old won this Grade 2 race in 2021 and 2022 and both times he went on to land the Ryanair.

Paddy Power reacted by cutting his price for the Cheltenham Grade 1 to 5-2 favourite from 3-1.

Townend told Racing TV: "I was kind of looking for a bit of company. When he felt them coming he raced well for me down the hill and put it to bed quick enough. It was a nice performance."

Allaho missed the 2022-23 season and returned with success in another Grade 2 race at Clonmel before finishing third in the King George VI Chase at Kempton.

Townend had the choice of the Mullins-trained runners in this field and said of the winner: "He still retains plenty of ability. I'm glad I didn't desert him today."

Asked about the Ryanair, he added: "If he turns up there in top form, he'll give them all a race. I'll definitely be putting him very high on the list."

Read this next:

JPR One cruises to Lightning win after chaotic first fence collision wipes leading contenders out

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.