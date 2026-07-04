Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:39 CarlisleHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:39 CarlisleHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reports
premium

Ryan Moore refused to repeat it - but Coolmore's Derrick Smith doubles down on huge praise for 'spectacular' Constitution River

ESHER, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Ryan Moore and Constitution River make their way to the track before winning The Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park on July 04, 2026 in Esher, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Ryan Moore: full of praise for Constitution River, whether he'd admit it or notCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Ryan Moore is a man of few words, so when he speaks, it is best we listen.

Admittedly, that is a rather hard thing to do when the bulk of his words are reserved for furtive discussions with the Ballydoyle brain trust, but sometimes Moore will say something outrageous enough that even we mortals in the press room manage to catch wind of it. 

On a sun-soaked afternoon at Sandown in the wake of a fascinating Coral-Eclipse, Moore proclaimed that Constitution River was as good a horse as he has ever ridden. Those sorts of words do not come lightly considering the calibre of horses the jockey has partnered in his career, but they came all the same after Constitution River delivered the kind of performance that put him beyond the realm of smart and into the territory of exceptional.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers