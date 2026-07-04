Ryan Moore refused to repeat it - but Coolmore's Derrick Smith doubles down on huge praise for 'spectacular' Constitution River

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Ryan Moore is a man of few words, so when he speaks, it is best we listen.

Admittedly, that is a rather hard thing to do when the bulk of his words are reserved for furtive discussions with the Ballydoyle brain trust, but sometimes Moore will say something outrageous enough that even we mortals in the press room manage to catch wind of it.

On a sun-soaked afternoon at Sandown in the wake of a fascinating Coral-Eclipse , Moore proclaimed that Constitution River was as good a horse as he has ever ridden. Those sorts of words do not come lightly considering the calibre of horses the jockey has partnered in his career, but they came all the same after Constitution River delivered the kind of performance that put him beyond the realm of smart and into the territory of exceptional.