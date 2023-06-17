Racing Post logo
'Ryan Moore gives you 7lb up your sleeve - I really believe that'

Ryan Moore was in sparkling form at Sandown on Saturday
Ryan Moore was in sparkling form at Sandown on SaturdayCredit: Alan Crowhurst

For a few fleeting moments it felt like something might happen. Nothing did. Three days out from Royal Ascot, this was the calm before the storm that never came.

Sandown was balmy, sweaty, sticky, so much so that even the most respectable individual might have been forgiven for stripping naked and streaking. It was an uncomfortable heat, certainly not the weather for next week's top hat and tails. A little rain might have helped, and with two races run the occasional drop could most definitely be discerned, yet it proved to be a damp squib without any damp. Richard Hughes, a Saturday winner behind him, will carry on hoping.

In the old days, the three-time champion jockey would have spent this weekend looking forward to a glorious book of Ascot rides. As a trainer, opportunities are rarer, but if the forecast thunderstorms materialise between now and 5pm on Tuesday, Hughes will be represented in the Ascot Stakes by a stable star who has been placed in the last two runnings of the Queen Alexandra Stakes. Calling The Wind is praying for rain.

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Published on 17 June 2023Last updated 18:52, 17 June 2023
