'It's been lovely' - Ryan Moore crowned top jockey in first Shergar Cup appearance for 20 years

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Ryan Moore made his presence felt on his first Shergar Cup appearance in 20 years as he was crowned top jockey at Ascot and presented with the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle award.

The world-class rider provided the Dubai Duty Free-sponsored event with a huge boost earlier in the week when he was confirmed as part of Great Britain and Ireland's team, which also included team captain Saffie Osborne and this season's dual Classic-winning rider Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Moore, who had been leading rider when guiding the same team to glory on his debut in the 2006 edition, took a couple of rides to warm up to proceedings, with the first of his two successes coming on board the Dylan Cunha-trained Asgard's Captain in the 1m4f Shergar Cup Challenge.

His hopes of taking home the Silver Saddle were strengthened with victory under Archers Bay for Marco Botti in the 1m4f Shergar Cup Classic, and his fate was sealed when finishing third in the concluding Mile contest on board Ozat for Ian Williams. The race was won by the Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained Crown Board under a jubilant Frida Valle Skar.

Shergar Cup winners Ryan Moore, Saffie Osborne and Dylan Browne McMonagle Credit: Getty Images

"It's been lovely," said Moore. "I've enjoyed it. It's nice to be back here seeing jockeys like Yutaka [Take] and Christophe [Lemaire] – older jockeys who I was looking up to as a kid. Hopefully everyone's enjoyed it.”

Moore secured a total of 47 points throughout the afternoon, finishing 12 clear of Christophe Lemaire in second and a further three points ahead of Jerry Chau, who won the opening 5f Shergar Cup Dash on the Ollie Sangster-trained Tuco Salamanca.

Chau, who was riding at the event for the first time for competition debutants Team Hong Kong, said: "The day has gone better than I expected. To win the first race – which I didn't expect – was great and showed me everything. A first ride and first winner at Ascot was a great experience for me.

“It's totally different riding here from other tracks I've ridden on. It's funny not to be riding around a circle – you go around a bend, then along a straight, then around another bend. It took me time to learn about it.

“I really want to come back next year and would definitely love to ride at Royal Ascot.”

Shergar Cup jockey standings

Ryan Moore – 47

Christophe Lemaire – 35

Jerry Chau – 32

Frida Valle Skar – 22

Saffie Osborne – 20

Yutaka Take – 20

Luke Ferraris – 15

Vincent Ho – 15

Dylan Browne McMonagle – 11

Suraj Narredu – 11

Marie Velon – 5

Jamie Melham – 3

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