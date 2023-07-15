Rue Boisonnade sets up Vermeille date after smooth Malleret success for Mosse and Delzangles

Crack Of Light and Tom Marquand were unable to repeat their course and distance victory of last month as Rue Boissonade ran out an impressive winner of the Group 2 Prix de Malleret under Gerald Mosse.

Settled in fourth by her vastly experienced rider, the daughter of Seabhac came with a sustained challenge and had two and a half lengths to spare over Crack Of Light at the Line.

"It's not a surprise and you should remember she beat the filly that was fourth in the Prix de Diane, so her form was good," said Mikel Delzangles. "She's a big filly and she needs to be able to use her stride so an honest pace was perfect for her.

"There's nothing much for her at Deauville and she's a real filly for 2,400 metres [a mile and a half] so we'll aim at the Vermeille."

Stepping up from a Listed victory here last time, Marquand was far from disappointed with the performance of Crack Of Light.

"That ground's probably a little bit sharper today but she's run super and it's nice Group 2 form in the book for her," said Marquand. "Her form is improving through what's been a short season for her so far and hopefully she'll get her head back in front in one of these."

The Good Man on his best day

The visitors found one too strong in the Group 2 Prix Maurice de Nieuil as well, with The Good Man and Alexis Pouchin denying the Ralph Beckett-trained River Of Stars by three-quarters of a length

A model of consistency here in staying races at Longchamp, trainer Stephane Wattel had looked seriously at the Goodwood Cup but was vindicated in his choice to stay at home.

"He's always there at the finish but he doesn't win all that often and he left everything out there again," said Wattel. "I think he might be even better this year than last and we'll have to try something different with him now and that might mean travelling, we'll see.

"I want to look after him because he is so brave, he gives everything."

