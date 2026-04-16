'I’m excited - Ryan was very complimentary afterwards' - royal runner Portcullis storms to five-and-a-half-length debut win

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Portcullis was slowly into stride and looked lost for much of the Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes at Newmarket, but still stormed to a most impressive victory.

The royal runner was weak in the market and showed his inexperience in a historic event that often attracts smart types, but picked up generously towards the near side of the track for Ryan Moore to score by five and a half lengths.

The jockey last won the race in 2023 aboard Passenger, who went on to contest the Dante and Derby before winning a Group 3 and Group 2 for Sir Michael Stoute, and this time he was riding for the powerful training partnership of John and Thady Gosden.

Portcullis, who is by Frankel out of the French 1,000 Guineas winner Castle Lady, was the product of mating plans overseen by Queen Elizabeth II before her death in 2022.

John Warren, racing adviser to the royal family, said: "I was with Queen Elizabeth II the weekend before she died when I proposed these matings to her, so the skeleton was in place. After she died, I took the mating plan to the King and Queen in November to see if they liked the idea of the list, so I’d call it a joint effort by all, which is nice.

"If I’m being really honest, I’m excited. I’m trying not to be as we’ve been through this hoop a number of times but I can’t help it. Ryan was very complimentary. He gave a comment that went something like you can be brave. The King and Queen are getting so much pleasure out of this. I didn’t think they would – I thought the Queen might but I thought the King would be caught up in so many other things. They give so much so it’s nice they can have a few little pleasures."

Portcullis (left): charged clear of the Wood Ditton field on the Rowley Mile Credit: Edward Whitaker

Portcullis is unlikely to be aimed at a major prize for his next start, with the Gosden team keen to take a patient approach.

John Gosden said: "The simplest thing is to go in small steps and go into a novice with a penalty and get more experience. He can learn to be in the gate with other horses and race properly and if he wins that, then you can start shooting higher."

How Portcullis made a sparkling debut

Portcullis is detached at the rear of the field in the Wood Ditton Stakes

Portcullis latches onto the back of the Wood Ditton field Credit: Racing TV

After making his way through the field, Portcullis bursts clear under Ryan Moore Credit: Racing TV

Portcullis registers an impressive win Credit: Racing TV

Freedom springs Abernant shock

Run To Freedom notched his first win for nearly three years when landing the Group 3 Abernant Stakes at 28-1.

The Henry Candy-trained sprinter is a familiar face on the big days, including second-placed finishes in the British Champions Sprint in 2022 and July Cup in 2023. He was also third in the latter last year.

The eight-year-old travelled sweetly in the far-side group of runners and picked up handsomely for Rob Hornby to beat Aramram by three-quarters of a length, and is already being earmarked for Royal Ascot.

Candy said: "He’d done plenty before this and, without being unfair, it wasn’t the best Abernant there’s ever been. We thought he’d have a good chance coming here.

"He’s the most gorgeous horse and he ought to get a job at stud. He’s got the most fantastic pedigree too, but no one has shown interest in him, which is a shame."

In the same race, there was a stewards' inquiry to consider whether Danny Tudhope had pulled up My Mate Alfie in a timely manner after he appeared to have a problem impacting his performance.

The five-year-old lost ground quickly from the three-furlong mark and appeared to lose his action before being pulled up just before the finish. Tudhope was suspended for eight days.

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