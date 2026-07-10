'Royal Ascot was a mess' - from disaster to delight as Flora Of Bermuda blossoms in Summer Stakes again

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Flora Of Bermuda turned a Royal Ascot disaster into York delight when she landed the William Hill Summer Stakes for the second time.

The Andrew Balding-trained five-year-old was effectively pulled up by her rider in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes last month after becoming restless in the stalls and finished a 39-length last.

However, she was on her best behaviour when fending off First Instinct by a neck to regain her Summer Stakes title, having struck in the Group 3 two years ago.

"She had the Group 1 form in the book, but things didn't go to plan at Ascot," winning rider James Doyle said. "I was behind Almeraq, but the bit slipped and it became a mess. It's hard to say what would've happened, but she was the high-class filly in this race.

"Spicy Marg brought the Commonwealth Cup form to the table, which was a bit of a worry, and after what my horse did last time, it gave you a bit of a scare, but you'd have to be very happy with that."

Flora Of Bermuda was cut to 16-1 (from 50) for the Sprint Cup by Paddy Power, but a step up to 7f is in the offing for the Wathnan Racing-owned mare.

She is entered in the Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, and the City of York Stakes next month.

Doyle said: "There's the option of going to Glorious Goodwood, and Andrew likes the race here too. Her next step will definitely be Goodwood, I'd have thought."

Northern Express excellent again

Northern Express got a war-interrupted campaign back on track when ending a two-year losing spell with his second success in the 7f handicap.

The eight-year-old was caught up in the conflict in the Middle East when a winter campaign in Bahrain was curtailed earlier than planned this year. It led to a delayed return to Britain.

Northern Express (red cap): narrowly landed a thrilling 7f handicap Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

His trainer Michael Dods said: "He was out in Bahrain for the winter, but it didn't work out as obviously racing stopped and he was delayed coming home, so we had to give him a break.

"The handicaps he'd have had a good chance in were cancelled. Thankfully, the horses were fine out there, but I don't think we'd be rushing back this year until we see what Donald Trump is doing!"

It was a fourth course win for Northern Express, who took the corresponding race three years ago.

Dods said: "He just comes alive here. Any race at York is for him and he was entered here on Saturday, but this was the right race. He never wins far as when he thinks he's done enough, he's done enough."

Great win for Gemma

Trainer Gemma Tutty landed an especially poignant win with Illy's Roo in the mile handicap, which was run in memory of Laura Barry.

Barry was a promising apprentice jockey before she died from cancer, aged just 25, eight years ago.

Winning rider Joanna Mason said: "It was a really apt race for Gemma to win as Laura was one of her really good friends. I'm glad she's won it for her."

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