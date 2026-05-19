Royal Ascot sprint handicap nominated as target for 'pretty smart' Zain Primus after second win in three starts

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John Butler is eyeing a Royal Ascot target for Zain Primus after the three-year-old recorded his second win from three starts in the 5f novice.

The trainer revealed after the colt’s success that all roads lead to the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes, a 5f handicap which takes place on the Friday of the royal meeting (June 19).

After finishing third on his debut, Zain Primus won his next start and that form had been well advertised since, with four of the next five behind him going on to record victories of their own.

The son of Pinatubo had no problems defying a 5lb penalty for that success here, finishing a length clear of Qila, with 8-11 favourite Spaceman in third.

Butler told Sky Sports Racing: “I think he’s pretty smart and he’ll have a rating around the 90s, which should be enough to hopefully get him in the Palace of Holyroodhouse. That’s the plan anyway.

“There weren’t a lot of options, and we thought we’d protect him from the turf by running him here and going back down in trip after getting it wrong on his debut over seven furlongs. We’re trying to look after him and get him to Ascot, that’s the main priority.”

Littlecote lands novice

Littlecote had finished runner-up on her previous three starts, but came home in front in the 1m4½f fillies' novice to record a first success.

Trained by Andrew Balding, the three-year-old's experience told as she stayed on to finish ahead of Hello Friend and Danseuse, who were making their racecourse debuts.

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