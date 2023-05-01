Royal Ascot on the horizon for Honey Girl after she turns Athasi into a procession

Towards the end of last season it was questionable whether Honey Girl would ever win a race, but this is a different year and her transformation since joining Joseph O'Brien took a different turn as she left her rivals for dead in the Group 3 Coolmore-sponsored Athasi Stakes.

Given a confident ride by Dylan Browne McMonagle, Honey Girl loomed up to Star Girls Aalmal a furlong out. Last year, it was probably 40-60 whether she would have gone past. This time, she just swept past the leader and quickened to the line to score by three and a half lengths, with Agartha rallying to take second place for the stable.

The confidence gained from getting her head in front in a maiden here in March cannot be underestimated and she looks well capable of stepping up again.

O'Brien, who doubled up on the card with Visualisation, said: "She had some very smart form last year. She won very well here last time and looks an exciting filly for the future. She handles soft ground well and is probably at her best on this surface, so that is something we can keep in mind for the rest of the season. I thought she was impressive.

"She was awkward at times last year and was tricky in the stalls, but Dylan gets on well with her and it's nice to see her back up a good run with an even better one.

"We don't have anything immediately in mind for her, but her owners are Australian and they are going to Royal Ascot so there is a fair chance she will end up there. I imagine she will be at her best again in the autumn when there is some juice in the ground."

Paddington not stationary with France on the cards

Paddington maintained his perfect record this season when successfully stepping up to Listed level to land the Coolmore-sponsored Tetrarch Stakes under Seamie Heffernan.

After winning the Madrid Handicap at Naas on his seasonal bow, Paddington won with even more authority here, dismissing his stablemate Drumroll without any fuss.

Winning trainer Aidan O'Brien said: "He came forward nicely from his run at Naas and he had been doing everything right at home. This was his first step up to a mile and we thought he would get it and that he might get further. He has the option of the French or Irish Guineas, and after that he might be a French Derby horse. He handled the ground well."

It was the second leg of a Ballydoyle double after newcomer His Majesty ran out an impressive winner on debut in the Listed Gain First Flier Stakes. The imposing son of No Nay Never picked up quite impressively late on under Heffernan to beat fellow newcomer Valiant Force by three-quarters of a length, earning an opening quote of 7-1 for the Coventry Stakes from Paddy Power.

"He did it lovely," said O'Brien, adding; "He's a lovely, big, sleepy horse. Seamus gave him a chance and he came home well. He has loads of speed and is a big mature horse. He will have no problem with six [furlongs]."

First for Fenton

Former jockey Micky Fenton, who rode Speciosa to win the 1,000 Guineas in 2006, had the first winner of his training career when Jamie Powell brought Run Forrest Run from a very unpromising position to win the concluding handicap in the last stride. Fenton trains a total of nine horses from his base near Mallow.

