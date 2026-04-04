Royal Ascot here we come! Australian sprinter Joliestar tees up trip to Britain with fifth Group 1 win in TJ Smith Stakes

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Joliestar landed a fifth Group 1 in the TJ Smith Stakes at Randwick on her final start before a trip to Royal Ascot.

The five-year-old mare found the best turn of foot in the A$3 million (£1.57m/€1.79m) sprint under James McDonald and held off the late lunge of Giga Kick in a competitive heat.

The half-length victory represented the perfect farewell to Australia for now, with the Cambridge Stud-owned mare set to travel to Britain for the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes in June.

Joliestar's trainer Chris Waller has yet to win the marquee sprint over six furlongs, but has plenty of Ascot experience having landed the furlong-shorter King Charles III Stakes with Nature Strip in 2022.



"A lot of thought has gone into it long before today," he said. "It's all sort of mapped out, we just needed her to run today to cement her place on the flight. She's only run in the best races right from a three-year-old and she's been a model of consistency since.

"This preparation compared to last prep she's overcome luck in running, speed, tracks, she's become just more dominant – maturity and confidence have been number one. She'll have a bit of downtime now and work back from Ascot.

"She goes so well fresh so she'll represent us all well, Australia and New Zealand."

Awesome Alibi demolishes Doncaster field

There were fireworks in the following race at Randwick as Sheza Alibi produced a spectacular last-to-first win in the Group 1 Doncaster Mile.

The three-year-old filly beat Autumn Boy when winning the Randwick Guineas at the track last month but stepped up on that effort with a dominant display under the Melbourne Cup-winning rider Jamie Melham.

The jockey found herself last turning into the home straight and was forced to challenge widest of all, but the daughter of Saxon Warrior picked up in a matter of strides to settle the race and win by four and a quarter lengths.



Sheza Alibi is trained by Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman, with the former forever to be associated with the champion sprinter Black Caviar.

He said: "God that was special, wasn't it? I thought she was a long way out of her ground but Jamie knew what she was doing. I just said to her to go out there and enjoy herself and don't fight with her.

"I've been blessed to train one of the greatest we've ever seen, but this filly's just amazing. I'm not saying she's Black Caviar, but that was just how good? It's emotional. She's special. Crikey, where's the ceiling? You don't know."

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