Royal Ascot could be next on the agenda for impressive Spanish Flame

The road from Roscommon to Royal Ascot is not one that has been travelled too often, but Ger Lyons could be ready to do so with Spanish Flame after an emphatic win in the 7f juvenile maiden.

The colt had shown plenty when an unlucky-in-running fourth in a Leopardstown maiden a couple of weeks ago. Under Colin Keane, he got a clear passage this time and spreadeagled his rivals, going away inside the final furlong to beat the Joseph O'Brien-trained duo, Oligopoly and High Morale, by upwards of six lengths.

The trainer's assistant and brother Shane Lyons said: "Roscommon do a fantastic job with watering and they produce excellent ground, which is why we came here. We were going to wait for the Curragh next week but he was telling us at home he was well and ready to run.

"We have a nice bunch of two-year-olds and he's certainly one of them. He's exciting. If you put a gun to my head and asked where we'll go next, the Chesham Stakes is a possibility. If he doesn't go there, he has a prosperous future in front of him in any case. He has a great temperament. He's a big horse and is still green. He hasn't been drilled, so there's a lot of improvement to come."

Keane sky-high

A small plane awaited Keane to take him to Fairyhouse for the last three races there and he bowed out of Roscommon with a double after the Lyons-trained Star Kissed took the 1m3½f handicap.

The four-year-old filly dropped back in trip after seemingly failing to get home over 1m6f at the Curragh on Sunday and it worked a treat as she stayed on resolutely inside the last furlong to account for favourite Rattle And Hum by two lengths.

"You won't see the best of her until next year," said Shane Lyons.

Trigger for Harrington

Shane Foley was another jockey hotfooting it to Fairyhouse after riding a winner. He made all on the 103-rated Pivotal Trigger to land the 1m2f median auction race. Despite getting quite warm beforehand and racing a bit too freely, the 2-1 shot prevailed by half a length from the once-raced Harbour Wind to initiate a 224-1 treble for Jessica Harrington.

Her daughter and assistant Kate was doubling as Foley's driver to Fairyhouse, but before leaving she said: "We took him out of the Gallinule Stakes last Saturday because the ground had gone a little too quick. We knew they would have beautiful ground here. We'll step back up to a Group 3 on Irish Derby weekend."

Ronan Whelan was the beneficiary in Foley's absence as he partnered the stable's other two winners, Queen Of Seduction in the fillies' maiden and topweight Youcrackmeup in the concluding handicap.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.