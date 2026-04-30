Rowan Scott rounds off 'great month' with a double and maintains fine Roger Varian partnership

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Rowan Scott made it nine winners in his most successful April ever when riding a double on Egotistical in the fillies' novice and Fierce Fortitude in the feature 1m2f handicap.

"It's been a great month," the jockey said. "My agent Niall Hannity is doing a fine job."

Success on Egotistical made it three victories from just five mounts for Roger Varian and Scott said: "Mr Varian has some lovely horses and it's nice to get the chance to ride them.

"Egotistical travelled nicely throughout, I gave her a shake-up and she put the race to bed quite well. She stuck her neck out and was game to the line.

"Fierce Fortitude is proven on the track and the Zetland Gold Cup would be right up his street."

Tutty on target

Gemma Tutty, who is already up in numbers this year, was at the sales looking to boost her string and returned to the ring with renewed enthusiasm after seeing Ephron win.

She admitted to slight surprise that the 11-2 shot got up in the last half-furlong to land the three-year-old handicap under Connor Beasley.

"I was really pleased as I thought he'd need a bit more cut," said Tutty, who has held a licence since 2022 and was taking her tally this year to seven.

"Ephron proved himself more versatile than I'd given him credit for. I'd been happy with his home work.

"We've started the year well. We have 30-plus horses in, which is more than last year – we have a few more stables up."

Tutty was speaking from the Tattersalls Guineas sale in Newmarket, where she bought a horse in training earlier and was about to focus on the breeze-up section of the sale.

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