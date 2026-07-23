Rossa Ryan banned for 28 days for easing up on beaten mount who traded at 1.01

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Rossa Ryan will miss a key period of the summer after receiving a 28-day ban for easing up on Thunder Home in the 7f maiden at Sandown.

The jockey led throughout on the James Horton-trained runner and had built up a handsome lead the final furlong as Jamie Spencer began to wind up Zero Error from his hold-up position.

Ryan was judged by the stewards to have eased his mount on the run to the line as Spencer ate into his lead and, while he returned to the drive position shortly after, he was beaten by a nose in a photo-finish.

The multiple Group 1-winning rider is currently third in the jockeys' championship on 58 winners and spoke of his ambitions to challenge for the title after winning aboard Amber Ocean at Chepstow last week .

However, the ban will run from August 6 to September 2, which will rule him out of the Ebor festival at York and make his task of reeling in Billy Loughnane and Oisin Murphy a considerably harder challenge.

Thunder Home looked the certain winner as was clear in the final furlong Credit: Getty Images

The stewards' report read: "Rossa Ryan, the rider of Thunder Home, had appeared stop riding on the run to the line before recommencing his ride in the final strides to finish second, beaten by a nose.

"After being interviewed and shown recordings of the incident, Ryan was suspended for 28 days for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures to obtain the best possible placing on a horse that would have finished first."

Ryan has been approached for comment by the Racing Post.

As it happened

Rossa Ryan (left) is clear aboard Thunder Home as Jamie Spencer (far right) begins to make his move Credit: Racing TV

All change: Jamie Spencer gets to within half a length of Thunder Home with Rossa Ryan judged to be easing up at the time Credit: Racing TV

Jamie Spencer gets Zero Error up in the final strides of the 7f maiden Credit: Racing TV

Thunder Home hit 1.01 in-running while Zero Error was matched at 280 having made a striking move from last to first. It was Spencer's first ride for John and Thady Gosden this season having previously had just 13 rides for the pair in the last five years.

He told Racing TV: "I rode him in work maybe ten days ago and he hasn't been on grass. We were hoping he'd run a nice race but I was pleasantly surprised when I whipped him out at the two-pole how he quickened and sustained his run through the line.

Jamie Spencer, riding Zero Error, catches up with Rossa Ryan on Thunder Home in Sandown's 7f maiden Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"He's a promising colt and he's out of a Galileo mare, so he should stay a mile well. He was a bit green going down but you love it when they're like that and they learn on the job. What he did from the two-pole right through the winning post, you'd have to be very pleased with."

The maiden has been won by subsequent 2,000 Guineas winners Kameko and Ruling Court in recent years, while there were clues in Zero Error's pedigree as he is out of a half-sister to Mukhadram, who won the 2014 Coral-Eclipse.

Other jockeys to receive hefty bans this season include Kieran O'Neill, who missed both the Derby and Royal Ascot after being banned for 28 days in June after multiple breaches of the whip rules within the last six months.

Over jumps, Irish 5lb claimer Patrick O'Brien was banned for the same duration for breaching the whip regulations aboard Laafi in the 2m½f conditional and amateurs' handicap hurdle at Aintree in April. The horse was subsequently disqualified.

Seamie Heffernan was suspended for 24 days after using his whip three times above the permitted level when winning the Jersey Stakes aboard the subsequent Prix Jean Prat winner Thesecretadversary.

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