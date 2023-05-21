Rosario Baron flies the home flag for France as Irish raiders fall short in Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris

Irish runners came in force to Auteuil in a bid to land France's biggest chasing contest but it was the home team who emerged victorious after Rosario Baron held off favourite Gex to land the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris.

The Daniela Mele six-year-old followed up on victory in the Grade 3 Prix Troytown at this track in March to provide jockey Johnny Charron with back-to-back wins in the Grade 1 contest, following success last year with Sel Jem.

Willie Mullins sought a first victory in the race but failed to make the placings with Carefully Selected and Franco De Port, who finished third in the race last year but could only manage eighth this time round under Paul Townend.

He was denied seventh by Noble Yeats, with the 2021 Grand National winner struggling to keep in touch with the field early on but rallying impressively under Sean Bowen to come from last to pip the Mullins-trained runner by a short head.

Gex, who was sent off at the head of the market to provide Emmanuel Clayeux with his first win in the race, was relegated to runner-up for the second year in row, while Starlet Du Mesnil was 12 lengths back in third.

