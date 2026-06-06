Ronan Whelan enjoys landmark Derby success as well-backed Christmas Day seals a Classic milestone for Aidan O'Brien

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Christmas Day and Ronan Whelan earned Aidan O'Brien a 50th British Classic, and a 12th Betfred Derby, leading home Maltese Cross and James J Braddock in the Epsom highlight.

A disbelieving Whelan said: "It was just so easy. Aidan told me just keep it simple. I had Wayne [Lordan on Action] to do the fractions. When Wayne is in front he never gets it wrong so I knew if I was alongside him I was in safe hands.



"The horse just did it so easy, it just felt so effortless for him."

Favourite Benvenuto Cellini was deemed a non-runner by stewards after the race having deemed he had a hind leg the wrong side of the barrier in the stalls. He was subsequently very slowly away.

For O'Brien the landmark 12th Derby success came 25 years after he secured the Blue Riband for the first time with the mighty Galileo.

"He's done nothing but improve all the time, he's so genuine," O'Brien said of the winner, who is a first to be sired by 2012 Derby hero Camelot. "He stays and he handles soft ground. Ronan gave him a beautiful ride, very straightforward.

"He's a very tough, hardy horse and he's by the right sire."

When asked what passing two such important landmarks meant to him, O'Brien was typically modest.

"It's not me, it's everybody [else] and everybody knows I'm a very small part of a big team at Coomore and Ballydoyle, the people who do so many different jobs," said O'Brien. "I'm delighted for everyone really, what can I say? It's the first Camelot Derby winner but he's an unbelievable stallion."

Read more . . .

Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini declared a non-runner after stalls drama - leading to major Rule 4 deduction on winning bets

2026 Betfred Derby at Epsom full result: who won and where your horse finished

Royal Ascot is almost upon us and what better way to prepare for the biggest race in the calendar than with the unrivalled insight offered by 'Pricewise' Tom Segal. Our top tipster is tackling the great summer festival in even more depth this year in an expanded Ante-Post Pricewise series. All his tips are exclusively available to Racing Post+ UItimate and Racing Post+ Tipping subscribers.. Pick the package that best suits your needs and sign up now using the code ASCOTPW20 to get 20% off either package for a full year.

Offer ends Tuesday 30th June 2026. New customers only. After the promotional period ends you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.