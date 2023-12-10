Romantic Warrior denies Luxembourg to land second Hong Kong Cup

Romantic Warrior held off a fierce challenge from Luxembourg to claim back-to-back victories in the Longines Hong Kong Cup.

An impressive winner of the contest 12 months ago, the five-year-old faced a tougher task this time round to hold off the late surge of the Ballydoyle colt, who was bidding to deliver Aidan O'Brien his first win in the feature race at Sha Tin.

However, Romantic Warrior showcased his bravery under James McDonald to claim his fourth Group 1 success and follow up on his Cox Plate win at the end of October.

The winning jockey said: "I'm so proud of this horse. He's the best, one of the toughest I've ever ridden. He's so easy to ride and has a heart as big as a lion. To travel from Australia to here – this is his best win."

Just as in the Cox Plate, Romantic Warrior's winning margin was only a short head and his narrow victory concluded a night of success for Hong Kong's local stars, with the win adding to the triumphs of Lucky Sweynesse and Golden Sixty earlier in the card.

While Ryan Moore was delighted with Luxembourg's runner-up effort ahead of Hishi Iguazu, fourth-placed jockey Vincent Ho was left frustrated after finishing under a length off the winner on Straight Arron.

"I should have won," Ho said. "The winner cost me the race in the straight. The last 150 metres he rolled in and took my line and I had the best momentum at that time. It cost my race ."

